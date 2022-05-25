2nd Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Suit Challenging Geico Refunds

By Shane Dilworth (May 25, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a putative class action alleging that Geico's Giveback Program, a premium reduction promotion, was inadequate, agreeing with a New York federal judge that the suit is an impermissible challenge to premium rates approved by the state's insurance regulator. In a summary order issued just over a week after oral arguments, the three-judge panel wrote that the so-called filed rate doctrine applied to bar the case since Geico policyholders Todd Grossman and Mujo Perezic alleged that the rates charged by the insurer were "excessive." Just a week after it heard oral arguments, a panel of the Second Circuit...

