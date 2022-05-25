Live Nation Hires Ex-Twitter, Gap Legal Operations Veteran

By Michele Gorman (May 25, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A legal operations professional based in California who has worked at high-profile brands including Twitter and Gap will soon be responsible for building out a similar entity at Live Nation, she said in a LinkedIn post Monday. Stephanie Lamoureaux has spent the past 4½ years as global head of legal operations at Block Inc., the financial technology company formerly known as Square Inc. Beginning in late June, she will lead legal operations at Los Angeles-based Live Nation Entertainment Inc., she said. "I'll get to continue doing what I love: helping to define processes, organize initiatives, and leverage technology to create efficiencies and elevate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS