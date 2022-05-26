NJ Atty Must Face Town's Suit Over $118K Health Benefits

By Nick Muscavage (May 26, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday revived a legal malpractice action filed by Manville, New Jersey, against its former borough attorney alleging the lawyer improperly received more than $118,000 in health benefits from the municipality for him and his wife. The appellate panel found that the trial judge wrongly tossed the suit the town brought against attorney Francis P. Linnus on statute of limitations grounds. Linnus, the owner of the Law Firm of Francis P. Linnus, served as the borough attorney in Manville from 2008 to 2014 as an independent contractor and collected $118,250 through the borough's health care...

