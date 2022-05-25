Groups Sue To Stop Army Corps' Texas Dredging Project

By Katie Buehler (May 25, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups asked a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday to prevent the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from acting on its plan to dredge the Matagorda Bay shipping channel in Texas, arguing that changed circumstances require the agency to reevaluate the project's environmental impact. The groups, led by San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper, claim that the Corps is required under the National Environmental Policy Act and Clean Water Act to reevaluate the project's 2019 environmental impact statement to account for a new crude oil export terminal that has since been announced by Max Midstream LLC. Further investigations are also...

