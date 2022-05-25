Google Can't Duck Ohio AG's 'Common Carrier' Suit

By Bryan Koenig (May 25, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state judge refused Tuesday to nix the most important elements of the state attorney general's lawsuit seeking to declare Google a common carrier, concluding that whether the search engine can be blocked from self-preferencing Google Maps and other products is a factual matter to be addressed later. Although Judge James P. Schuck of the Ohio Court of Common Pleas in Delaware County threw out Attorney General Dave Yost's bid to declare Google Search a public utility, he said the state enforcer had made out "a cognizable claim" on its alternative bid to declare Google a common carrier under federal...

