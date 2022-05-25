Exiled Chinese Billionaire, Lender Ask For Ch. 11 Exit

By Rick Archer (May 25, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Exiled Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok and the lender who has pursued him for years for repayment of a $28 million loan found themselves on Wednesday pulling in the same direction, with both asking a Connecticut bankruptcy judge to dismiss Kwok's Chapter 11 case. While Kwok and Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund, referred to as PAX, disagreed on why the case should be dismissed, they agreed at the hearing that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Julie Manning should reject arguments by unsecured creditors that the case should remain in bankruptcy court to give the creditors the best opportunity to collect on tens of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS