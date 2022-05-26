Title Co. Investor Gets $10.9M For Failed Merger

By Josh Liberatore (May 26, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- As Entitle Direct Group's largest shareholder, Partner Reinsurance Co. is entitled to $10.9 million in damages from RPM Mortgage Inc. over a failed merger between the mortgage company and Entitle, with a New York federal judge finding that RPM breached its contract by refusing to close the deal. Following a lengthy bench trial in December 2021, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said in a Wednesday opinion that RPM and its CEO, Robert Hirt, "knew and recklessly disregarded" that they were breaching a merger agreement with Entitle when they failed to show up to the deal's closing in June 2017....

