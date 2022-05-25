NJ Firm Can Sue Ex-Client's Former Counsel, Judge Says

By Eric Heisig (May 25, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey personal injury firm sued for legal malpractice by a former client can pursue its own case against a second law firm for causing at least some of the harm the client said he faced from attorneys who allegedly bungled his matter, a judge ruled Wednesday. Superior Court Judge Stephen L. Petrillo wrote in denying a motion to dismiss that case law does not prevent Gill & Chamas LLC of Woodbridge from going after Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow LLP with third-party contribution and indemnification claims if both firms' actions led to the client suffering a single instance of harm....

