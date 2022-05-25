Air Force Urges Denial Of Class Cert. In Vax Mandate Case

By Daniel Wilson (May 25, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force has asked a Georgia federal judge to refuse to certify a class of service members challenging its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on religious grounds, saying the proposed class is too broad to address as a group. The four anonymous plaintiffs challenging the mandate, referred to as an Air Force officer, non-commissioned officer, special agent and engineer, asked to certify a class whose membership by definition can't be fully or timely ascertained and whose claims would be too disparate to determine on a class basis, the Air Force said in an opposition brief filed Tuesday. "The highly individualized nature...

