Fla. Regulator Wants Access To VW Emissions Software

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 26, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida environmental regulator wants a California federal judge to let it analyze individual components of software installed by Volkswagen in a lawsuit over whether the company's emissions and fuel-economy tests were manipulated for nearly 500,000 Porsche vehicles to make them seem more environmentally friendly than they were. The Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County on Tuesday told the court that Volkswagen Group of America Inc., Audi of America LLC, Porsche Cars North America Inc. and Robert Bosch LLC are inappropriately and unjustly attempting to limit the scope of discovery and the litigation by prohibiting discovery into discrete components of software...

