JetBlue Insurance Fees Suit Heads Back To State Court

By Riley Murdock (May 25, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge remanded a proposed class action against JetBlue and Allianz Global Assistance that alleged the companies misled customers through the marketing of travel insurance policies, finding that a relatively new Eleventh Circuit precedent means the customers wouldn't have had standing to keep their claims in federal court. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal granted the unopposed motion to move the suit back to Florida's 17th Judicial Circuit after concluding that the customers' claims — which ask the court only for retrospective declarations — don't amount to something that can be fought at the federal court level, according to the...

