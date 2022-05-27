Beef Over Car-Cow Collision Steered Back To Ga. Trial Court

By Mike Curley (May 27, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has sent back to trial court a woman's suit against a farm alleging it negligently let its cows out of an enclosure and onto the road where she hit one of them, saying the evidence doesn't unequivocally show how the cows got out, so a fact-finder will have to determine if the farm is liable. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment that threw out Melinda Lavan's suit against Cannon Farms Inc., saying while the farm put up circumstantial evidence that a fallen tree was behind the cows getting out, there are contradictions in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS