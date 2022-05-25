Insurer Seeks Default Win Against Co. In Atty Self-Dealing Suit

By Josh Liberatore (May 25, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- An insurer looking to avoid covering an attorney embroiled in a business dispute with his nephew asked an Illinois federal court Wednesday to enter a default judgment against a real estate investment company involved in the family feud, saying the company missed its pleading deadline. Wesco Insurance Co. filed a motion for entry of default against Protégé Investments, a Chicago-area company where its policyholder, Akram Zanayed, was alleged by his nephew to have engaged in a host of shady business practices in his capacity as director and shareholder. Wesco said it served Protégé a copy of its complaint and a request...

