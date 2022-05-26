Wintrust Faces Accusations Of Bias Against Black Borrowers

By Grace Dixon (May 26, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Wintrust Financial Corp. and a subsidiary were hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court alleging the pair systematically discriminated against Black prospective borrowers, issuing them fewer loans with worse terms when compared to white applicants. Kathleen Bankhead, who is Black and a career attorney at the Cook County State Attorney's Office, leveled claims against Wintrust and Barrington Bank & Trust Co. NA on Wednesday, alleging that loan data the banks are mandated to disclose under federal law showed a clear nationwide pattern in which the banks favored white applicants over Black applicants. Wintrust's residential mortgage policies, sales practices and...

