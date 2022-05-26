NYC Says Starr Owes Coverage In $2M Construction Fall Suit

By Ganesh Setty (May 26, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The city of New York has sued Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. in state court, arguing that the excess insurer wrongly said the city did not give timely notice of an underlying construction injury suit seeking more than $2 million. In a declaratory action filed Wednesday with the New York City departments of sanitation and environmental protection, the city noted that the excess Starr policy followed form to the primary policy issued by ACE American Insurance Co., which already agreed to defend it and the agencies as additional insureds. According to Wednesday's suit and underlying court filings, the agencies contracted with...

