Mass. AG Sues 3M, Other Chemical Cos. Over PFAS Pollution

By Chris Villani (May 25, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' attorney general on Wednesday hit 13 companies, including 3M, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Tyco Fire Products LP and the Chemours Co. with a suit claiming they knowingly contaminated water and harmed other natural resources with highly toxic "forever" chemicals. The suit, filed by Maura Healey in South Carolina federal court, drew bipartisan support and mirrors past allegations against the various companies, which make perfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, chemicals used in firefighting foam. According to the complaint, the chemical makers violated state and federal laws protecting drinking water and prohibiting consumer deception by making, marketing, and selling PFAS-containing foam to government entities,...

