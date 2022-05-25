11th Circ. Won't Revive FLSA Suit Against Gov't Contractors

By Gina Kim (May 25, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday ruled that two environmental response and restoration companies tasked with recovery efforts in the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael were not joint employers of subcontracted workers who sued for nonpayment under the Fair Labor Standards Act, finding that neither company supervised or directly paid them. In a 23-page unpublished opinion, the Eleventh Circuit upheld U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore's order granting summary judgment in favor of Ceres Environmental Services LLC and the Environmental Restoration Group in a collective action under the FLSA filed by several laborers who were contracted with and hired by a company...

