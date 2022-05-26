Insurer Needn't Cover Developer's Pollution Suit, Judge Says

By Hope Patti (May 26, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- An insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify a developer and its owner in a suit alleging that a construction project caused sediment to run off onto a neighboring property, a Georgia federal judge ruled, finding that coverage is barred by the policy's pollution exclusion. The liability policy that Employers Mutual Casualty issued to Tiger Creek Development and its owner, David Erickson, does not cover the state court suit brought by property owner Cherry Pease, U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land said in an order granting the insurer's motion for summary judgment Wednesday. An insurance company doesn't owe coverage to a property...

