Groups Tell 9th Circ. EPA-Approved Herbicide Kills

By Clark Mindock (May 26, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Environmental, health and farmworker advocacy groups told the Ninth Circuit that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unlawfully approved a dangerous herbicide for use despite serious concerns that the chemical may cause Parkinson's, other diseases and even death. The Center for Biological Diversity, Farmworker Justice, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and others argued at the appeals court on Wednesday that the EPA's registration of the herbicide paraquat violates the Federal Insecticide Fungicide and Rodenticide Act and should be remanded for further consideration. That law requires the government to establish that pesticides and herbicides won't cause "unreasonable adverse effects" to...

