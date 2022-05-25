Walmart Can't Escape Suit Over Crash That Killed Girl Scouts

By Craig Clough (May 25, 2022, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge denied Walmart's bid Wednesday to dismiss a wrongful death suit over the death of two Girl Scouts and the mother of one of them who were hit by a driver high on Ultra Duster, ruling that the company failed to demonstrate that the driver and others are required parties who cannot feasibly be forced to join the case. The retail giant and other defendants — including AW Distributing Inc., which makes Ultra Duster — sought to dismiss the suit while arguing that the driver in the fatal crash, his passenger and a different set of plaintiffs in a state...

