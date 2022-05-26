Carrington Mortgage Pays $18M To End Convenience Fee Suit

By Gina Kim (May 26, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Carrington Mortgage Services has agreed to pay $18 million to resolve claims by borrowers who alleged the lending company illegally charged convenience fees of $5 to $20 for loan payments made online or over the phone, according to a motion for preliminary approval of settlement filed Wednesday in Maryland federal court. In a 40-page motion filed Wednesday, plaintiff Ashly Alexander and six other borrowers urged the court to bless the deal as fair and adequate, noting that the $18,181,898 settlement fund represents about 35% of the total convenience fees Carrington charged customers from January 2016 to December 2021. As part of...

