CFPB, NY Say MoneyGram's Case For Dismissal Is 'Meritless'

By Jon Hill (May 25, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York's attorney general told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that MoneyGram International Inc.'s proposed grounds for ditching their remittance practices suit are "meritless," including the company's claim that the CFPB's funding structure is unconstitutional. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, the CFPB and New York AG Letitia James previewed their counterattack to an expected dismissal bid from MoneyGram. Their suit, filed jointly last month, accuses the Dallas-based company of repeatedly holding up funds from intended recipients and violating other regulatory requirements for providers of international money transfer, or remittance,...

