Texas Asks Justices To Review Nix Of Latex Dancer Club Fee

By Paul Williams (May 26, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Texas comptroller pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fifth Circuit decision that struck down a fee on clubs with liquid-latex-covered dancers, arguing the charge was a tax and therefore barred from the federal court's review. In a reply brief submitted Wednesday, the Texas comptroller of public accounts argued that more guidance from the justices was needed to assist courts in determining whether a levy should be considered a tax or a fee for Tax Injunction Act, or TIA, purposes. In August, when the Fifth Circuit struck down a rule extending the state's $5-per-customer fee on sexually oriented businesses to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS