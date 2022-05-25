Elon Musk Plans $6.25B More In Equity For $44B Twitter Deal

By Hailey Konnath (May 25, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk on Wednesday promised an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing to acquire Twitter Inc., according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure, a move that comes just a week after the Tesla Inc. CEO threatened to abandon the deal if the social media giant couldn't prove that "bots" represent less than 5% of Twitter users. The additional equity means the billionaire's margin loan for his prospective $44 billion acquisition has been slashed to zero, according to the SEC filing. He also said he is having discussions with "certain existing" stockholders, including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, "regarding the possibility...

