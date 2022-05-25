Getting To Know Biden's DC Circuit Nominee Florence Pan

By Hannah Albarazi (May 25, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden tapped Florence Y. Pan, a D.C. district court judge and longtime public servant, on Wednesday to replace soon-to-be U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the influential D.C. Circuit. If confirmed, Judge Pan would be the first Chinese American to serve on the D.C. Circuit. Judge Pan's nomination to the appellate court comes less than a year after the U.S. Senate voted 68-30 to confirm her nomination to the D.C. District Court. Judge Pan, who is in her mid-50s, has had an illustrious career as a public servant, working for roughly a decade as a federal prosecutor...

