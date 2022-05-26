Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Whole Foods Can't See Workers' Protest Talks, NLRB Told

By Chris Villani (May 26, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods workers who claim they were unlawfully disciplined for wearing Black Lives Matter apparel on the job argued to a National Labor Relations Board judge to keep their communications organizing the protests secret in response to a company subpoena.

In a motion filed Wednesday, the employees argued that the conversations are sensitive and involve workers who are not part of the litigation before a Massachusetts federal judge. The employee group messages concern efforts to organize, and employees participated with an expectation that the communications would remain confidential, the filing says.

"Discussions in the communications make clear that Whole Foods employees...

