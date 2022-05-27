UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (May 27, 2022, 6:12 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen eBay sued over a soured acquisition, a hacked cryptocurrency company facing a data protection lawsuit and the Financial Conduct Authority launching a case against a wealth manager. Here, Law360 looks at these and other news claims in the U.K. Financial Services Financial Conduct Authority v. Argento Wealth Ltd. and another The FCA filed a claim on May 26 against Argento Wealth, investment managers based in London and New York, along with director Daniel Willis. The FCA is represented by in-house counsel. Argento and Willis are representing themselves. The case is Financial Conduct Authority v....

