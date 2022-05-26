Kriss & Feuerstein Reps $102M Philly Housing Project Loan

By Nate Beck (May 26, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Madison Realty Capital said Thursday that it is loaning $102 million to finance a more than 400-unit mixed-use development in Philadelphia, in a deal advised by New York law firm Kriss & Feuerstein LLP. The anticipated 479,500-square-foot project at 650 Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia will occupy 4.1 acres within the city's Northern Liberties neighborhood. The project calls for 377 multifamily apartments, 77 townhomes, 21,000 square feet of ground-floor and below-grade retail space and 200 parking spaces. Work is underway and is expected to wrap up in 2024. Madison said the project provides housing for young professionals flocking to...

