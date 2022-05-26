Musk, Twitter Hit With Investor Suit Over Buyout Balk

By Sarah Jarvis (May 26, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. have been hit with a proposed shareholder class action alleging that the billionaire tried to create doubt about his planned deal to buy the social media company in order to do so at a lower price, causing Twitter's valuation to drop by $8 billion. Shareholder William Heresniak, a Virginia resident, alleged in a suit filed Wednesday in California federal court that the Tesla CEO faced "a unique and multi-billion-dollar problem" after pledging his Tesla stock as collateral for a $12.5 billion loan to finance the buyout of Twitter, because the car company's shares declined more than 37%...

