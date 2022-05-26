Kroger Loses Bid To Block Grubhub From Using Logo

By Jasmin Jackson (May 26, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rejected a magistrate judge's recommendation to block Grubhub Inc. from using its fork-and-knife logo amid a trademark fight with Kroger unit Home Chef, ruling that the evidence suggests there is "zero confusion" between the rivaling designs. The Kroger Co. says it has owned the logo of its Home Chef meal-kit delivery service (left) since 2014 and wanted an Illinois federal judge to stop Grubhub from using its new logo (right), rolled out in August, until the court rules on Kroger's claims of trademark infringement. (Court Documents) U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle's Wednesday order rebuffs a magistrate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS