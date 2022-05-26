Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Says Precedent Is Building For Climate Suit Remand

By Morgan Conley (May 26, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Connecticut told the Second Circuit that appellate court rulings are falling into place and that the precedent developed establishes that its climate fraud suit against Exxon Mobil Corp. belongs in state court, highlighting the First Circuit's recent reaffirmation that Rhode Island's similar suit belongs in state court.

In a letter on Wednesday, Connecticut pointed to the First Circuit's ruling earlier in the week that Rhode Island's suit alleging that a group of oil companies concealed their role in climate change belongs in state court, where it was originally filed. Connecticut told the Second Circuit that the First, Fourth, Ninth and Tenth Circuits are...

