Univ. Of Tampa Settles Pandemic Tuition Suit For $3.4M

By Ivan Moreno (May 26, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The University of Tampa has agreed to pay $3.4 million to settle a potential class action from students seeking partial tuition refunds for the spring 2020 semester after the school transitioned to remote learning because of COVID-19. The preliminary agreement filed Wednesday in New York federal court — where a student's parent filed the suit — resolves a complaint alleging that the university broke its contractual agreement with students who paid tuition and fees expecting an in-person educational experience. The students alleged that the university held in-person education only for about half the spring semester. If the agreement is finalized, students...

