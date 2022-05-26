NJ Judge's Legal Battle Over Pension Headed To Mediation

By Bill Wichert (May 26, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge and state judiciary officials must head to mediation to try to find a route out of a hard-fought lawsuit alleging the officials orchestrated the state Supreme Court's denial of the jurist's disability pension application, according to an order made available Thursday. Following extensive motion practice in Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone's lawsuit — including the judge's bids to cease surveillance of her and for public disclosure of two internal memos — she and the defendants were directed Wednesday to go to mediation. "The parties and attorneys shall participate in mediation in good faith and with...

