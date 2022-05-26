Icahn Loses Proxy Fight With McDonald's Over Animal Welfare

By Al Barbarino (May 26, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Private equity magnate Carl Icahn lost his fight against McDonald's in seeking to improve the treatment of pigs in the fast-food giant's supply chain, with the company announcing Thursday that just 1% of shareholders voted to support the two director nominees that the billionaire activist investor had put forward as part of his efforts. Based on a preliminary vote count at its annual meeting, shareholders voted to reelect all 12 of McDonald's "highly qualified directors," shooting down Icahn's nominees, according to the announcement. "Under the current leadership, and guided by the Board of Directors, McDonald's has successfully continued its long history of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS