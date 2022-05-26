Insurer Loses Bid To Arbitrate Texas School's Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (May 26, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court ruled that Travelers Indemnity Co. cannot dismiss or stay its coverage dispute with a Cherokee County school district, affirming a lower court's finding that a clause in a reinsurance contract to which the district is not a party does not apply to compel arbitration. The insurer has failed to demonstrate that Alto Independent School District's suit over hail and tornado damage directly seeks benefits under the reinsurance contract or arises out of the contract, a panel for the Twelfth Court of Appeals said in an opinion Wednesday. Travelers Indemnity cannot compel arbitration for Texas' Alto Independent School...

