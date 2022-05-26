Lil Duval Escapes Lawsuit Over 'Smile' Authorship

By Kelcey Caulder (May 26, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing comedian and recording artist Lil Duval and Rich Broke Entertainment LLC of wrongly denying two former creative partners writing credits and profits from a hit record they claimed to have co-written with him. Music producer Darwin Quinn and singer-songwriter Mitchelle'l Sium had accused Lil Duval, whose real name is Roland Powell, of using the melody, rhythm and lines of the hook from an unreleased song they created with him in 2017 for his hit 2018 track "Smile (Living My Best Life)," which features Snoop Dogg, Ball Greezy and Midnight Star....

