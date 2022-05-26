Claims Court Remands Suit After Army Missed $1B Deal Talks

By Daniel Wilson (May 26, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has declined to make the U.S. Army start over on $1 billion operations and maintenance contract after ruling the Army failed to justify excluding a bidder, saying it can take remedial action instead. The "relative equities" of the case made a limited remand of IAP Worldwide Services Inc.'s protest back to the Army the most appropriate choice over IAP's request for an injunction, after the Army failed to justify its decision to reject IAP's bid without discussing the bid's flaws with the company, Judge Matthew H. Solomson ruled on Wednesday. "This court only remands...

