$35M KPMG Deal Needs 2nd Look After Exec Quits, GAO Says

By Alyssa Aquino (May 26, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The National Reconnaissance Office must redo a $35 million financial services contract with KPMG LLP, the Government Accountability Office said, faulting the agency for awarding the firm the deal, despite knowing that a worker intended for a major role had quit. KPMG had cinched the up to six-year contract based on the "exceptional" personnel it proposed to carry out vital parts of the contract, the GAO said, quoting from the agency's contracting records. But the NRO should not have made that call after KPMG informed the agency – more than a week before it made its decision – that one of...

