TransCanada Attys Accused Of 'Flouting' Procedure In Del.

By Rose Krebs (May 26, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Months after getting a judicial smackdown when an attorney was told to pay the Delaware Chancery Court an hour's pay for not following proper procedure, counsel for TransCanada has been accused by Columbia Pipeline Group investor class attorneys of again "transparently flouting Delaware procedure" with a recent filing. In a brief filed Wednesday, counsel for a proposed class of former Columbia Pipeline Group Inc. stockholders told Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster that attorneys for TC Energy Corporation, TransCanada's successor, continue to engage in problematic legal posturing in a merger-related lawsuit even after he previously took them to task for procedural bad...

