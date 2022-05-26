Landlord Asks For Loss Protection In Senior Home Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (May 26, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The landlord of the bankrupt Edgemere retirement community in Dallas asked a Dallas bankruptcy judge Thursday to find it has an interest in its 400 housing units and that it should get guarantees against the risk the debtor will allow the property to drop in value. The daylong hearing saw Edgemere operator Northwest Senior Housing Corp. and landlord Intercity Investment Properties Inc. clash over whether Intercity has a claim on the Edgemere facilities for protection against what Intercity claims are mounting tax liabilities and possible maintenance shortfalls. Northwest sought Chapter 11 protection on April 14, citing nearly $112 million in debt...

