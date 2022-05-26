Nuclear Med JV Looks To Keep Award Enforcement In NY

By Joyce Hanson (May 26, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A nuclear medicine company has asked a federal court to stop a medical imaging firm from trying to enforce outside of New York a Swiss arbitral award that orders the company to pay millions of dollars in a dispute that arose out of a licensing agreement. Molecular Dynamics Ltd., formed as a joint venture to develop technology in the field of nuclear medicine, asked a New York state court Wednesday to prohibit Spectrum Dynamics Medical Ltd. from commencing any enforcement proceedings outside the state. Spectrum moved the suit to New York federal court a day later. The joint venture company seeks...

