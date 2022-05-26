Class Action Over Aetna Benefit Clawbacks Gets Green Light

By Abby Wargo (May 26, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge approved a disability benefits recipient's class action accusing Aetna Life Insurance Co. of forcing recipients to send back their personal injury payments, finding that the claims were similar enough to warrant class treatment. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Wednesday certified a class of at least 48 people in Joanne Wolff's suit alleging Aetna violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it made her repay the long-term disability benefits she had received. Judge Brann said in the memorandum supporting the class certification that the class size exceeds the minimum amount required for certification and that...

