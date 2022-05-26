EPA Revamps Its Legal Guidance On Environmental Justice

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 26, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released updated legal guidance Thursday intended to help its staff address environmental justice and equity in decision-making. The document, called EPA Legal Tools to Advance Environmental Justice, is a revamp of the original, which was issued in 2014. It reviews the agency's authorities under environmental and civil rights laws and offers guidance to attorneys and policymakers about how they may use those powers to address environmental justice issues, such as when a community is overburdened by pollution because of the cumulative impacts of multiple nearby facilities. EPA general counsel Jeffrey Prieto said the document should be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS