Union Benefits Trust Hits Construction Co. With $1M Suit

By Beverly Banks (May 26, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A benefits administrator for laborers unions accused a construction company in California federal court Thursday of failing to contribute nearly $1 million in benefit contributions for unionized employees. Construction Laborers Trust Funds for Southern California Administrative Co. LLC said in a nine-count suit that Spectrum Construction Group Inc. owes more than $969,000 in unpaid monthly contributions, liquidated damages and interest under the parties' master labor contract. The company must pay more than $753,000 in unpaid contributions, over $201,000 in liquidated damages and more than $17,900 in interest, the trust said in the suit. "The failure of the employer to pay monthly contributions when due...

