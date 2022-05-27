Former Exec Says Tech Co. Fired Him To Block Stock Vesting

By Rachel Stone (May 27, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The former chief business officer at an artificial intelligence software company sued his ex-employer in Georgia federal court, claiming it fired him to avoid letting his employee stock ownership plan benefits vest and cost him over $1 million. Jeff Cashman alleged in his Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit against GreyOrange Inc. that the warehouse automation company and CEO Samay Kohli enticed him to join in 2019 by promising a six-figure bonus and stock options to buy company ESOP shares, but then axed him to avoid holding up its end of the bargain. Cashman did well at the company, his Tuesday...

