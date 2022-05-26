J&J Aims To Block Counsel Deposition In Ex-Exec's Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (May 26, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson urged a New Jersey state court to block a proposed video deposition of its in-house counsel in a wrongful termination lawsuit lodged by a former executive, arguing that the ex-executive didn't prove the need for such "intrusive" discovery. Wednesday's brief slamming a motion to compel the deposition of in-house lawyer Anne Martinson marked a continuation of a discovery battle in Gina Bilotti's December 2020 lawsuit against the pharmaceutical giant, in which she alleged her firing was punishment for speaking up about discrimination she said she faced as a gay woman. According to J&J's brief, which also backed its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS