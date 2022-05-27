11th Circ. Revives Fire Damage Claim Against Allstate

By Riley Murdock (May 27, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a Georgia mobile home owner's suit against Allstate Indemnity Co. for fire damage reimbursement, finding the lower court was too strict when ruling that he hadn't sufficiently proven the value of his damaged personal items. The court said David Dobbs provided an "extensive" list of damaged property he said was originally handed to him to fill out by an Allstate claims adjuster, according to an unpublished opinion issued Thursday. The list did not include certain information the district court said was necessary to calculate the cash value of his items — but the form also did not...

