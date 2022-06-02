DaVita Acquittal Sets High Bar For DOJ No-Poach Cases

By Bryan Koenig (June 2, 2022, 10:19 AM EDT) -- When a Colorado federal judge permitted the U.S. Department of Justice to move forward with its first criminal trial over alleged agreements to restrict worker mobility between rivals, the DOJ touted it as an important recognition that labor-side antitrust violations can warrant prison time. But according to attorneys who successfully represented DaVita and former CEO Kent Thiry all the way to a blanket not guilty verdict in April, the ruling actually could help make such prosecutions harder to win in the future, thanks to the decision to permit the jury to consider more than just whether the dialysis giant cut so-called...

