Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

DaVita Acquittal Sets High Bar For DOJ No-Poach Cases

By Bryan Koenig (June 2, 2022, 10:19 AM EDT) -- When a Colorado federal judge permitted the U.S. Department of Justice to move forward with its first criminal trial over alleged agreements to restrict worker mobility between rivals, the DOJ touted it as an important recognition that labor-side antitrust violations can warrant prison time.

But according to attorneys who successfully represented DaVita and former CEO Kent Thiry all the way to a blanket not guilty verdict in April, the ruling actually could help make such prosecutions harder to win in the future, thanks to the decision to permit the jury to consider more than just whether the dialysis giant cut so-called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!