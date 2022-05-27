Opioid Judge Raiding Settlements For Atty Fees, 6th Circ. Told

By Jeff Overley (May 27, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge supervising multidistrict opioid litigation is unlawfully "commandeering" cases outside the MDL by demanding fees for prominent plaintiffs lawyers from future opioid settlements, hundreds of local governments told the Sixth Circuit in a new petition. The petition, made public late Thursday and officially docketed Friday, asked the circuit court to vacate much of a recent order in which U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster required that 7.5% of future recoveries in many opioid cases be sent to a "common benefit fund" for the expenses of MDL plaintiffs counsel. More than 500 cities and counties in four states —...

