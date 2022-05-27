DOJ Again Declines To Charge FBI Agents In Nassar Probe

By Hailey Konnath (May 26, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that it won't be criminally charging two former FBI agents involved in the bureau's bungled investigation into disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, saying it still didn't have enough evidence to prosecute. The Justice Department said in a statement that its latest decision "does not in any way reflect a view that the investigation of Nassar was handled as it should have been, nor in any way reflect approval or disregard of the conduct of the former agents." The DOJ had previously decided against charging the agents, but had been reviewing that decision. "While the...

